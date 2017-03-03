Larkin site removed from Buffalo train station search

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Larkin site has been removed from consideration for the future home of a new Buffalo Amtrak station.

That was the result of public input and analysis by the committee put together by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for the project.

An open house on the remaining locations will be held later this month.

Mayor Brown says the committee is on track to finish its work next month within the six month window set by Governor Andrew Cuomo to receive state funding.

(© 2017 WGRZ)