Photo-Courtesy Juli Bessey

FALCONER, NY-Fire crews in Chautauqua County are on the scene battling a large fire on Main St. in Falconer.

It appears at least one building is consumed by flames and the smoke can be seen for miles.

No word yet at this time how many buildings are involved or what may have started the fire.

