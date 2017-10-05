Lane closure scheduled for Skyway

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY — Road work will force a lane to close on the Skyway beginning Saturday morning.

The Route 5 eastbound (inbound) will be reduced to one lane between Tifft Street and the I-190 beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It will reopen at 5 p.m.

This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

