Lancaster Speedway cancels Wed. Cruise nights

LANCASTER, NY-- Lancaster Speedway officials announced Sunday they are canceling the remaining Wednesday Cruise Nights for May, following recent events involving patrons and security guards

Track president Tim Packman says the cancelation is due to a few patrons that are not following rules and track officials want to ensure their staff and other patrons are safe when they attend events.

“We have repeatedly asked patrons in the past to respect our property and recognize the fact we have drag racing and stock car teams that race here on a weekly basis,” said Tim Packman, Track President in a released statement. “While many have heeded our request, a small portion has not and continues to do donuts, burnouts and/or destroy the property while here for Cruise Night. One incident of that nature on Wednesday, May 17 escalated into a confrontation. We have dealt with that on our end and are working with local authorities in assisting in the investigation. A video was shared on social media of the incident before anyone from the track could review it and address the situation. That has resulted in posted threats, messages and aggressive phone calls to the track that were troubling. I personally will not put anyone at risk that steps foot on this property. We have worked too hard to get back to being a place that families, fans and racers look forward to attending events.”

The Lancaster Speedway recently fired a security guard after police arrested him on an assault charge earlier this month. Lancaster Police tell 2 On Your Side that they arrested Gary Marino on May 10. They say video shot by someone's helmet cam at the speedway shows Marino punching a man riding a motorcycle without being provoked.

2 On Your Side started looking into incidents involving security guards at the Speedway after someone sent us a YouTube video last Thursday on Facebook. In it, you can see Tyler Morris getting into a scuffle with a security guard on Wednesday night. Lancaster Police say they are still investigating that incident.

All other events at the speedway will go on as planned.

