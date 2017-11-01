Lancaster man admits to selling cars illegally

(Photo: KGW)

BUFFALO, NY — A 63-year-old man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he sold cars illegally.

Richard Giza, of Lancaster, admitted in Erie County Court Wednesday that he illegally operated at least two car dealerships. As operator of KPS Carrs in Buffalo and Premier Motocar in Williamsville, Giza accepted payment for vehicles and never transferred the titles or filed the proper paperwork to the purchasers from May 2010 to May 2016, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

He also admitted that he falsified DMV forms by failing to indicate he was selling cars, filing false insurance applications, which overstated business assets, and forging documents such as lien releases from various creditors.

Additionally, Giza failed to report $122,190.45 in sales tax money he received in connection with the sale of vehicles.

“This defendant engineered a scheme that he used to fraudulently enrich himself by ripping-off innocent consumers and cheating honest taxpayers,” said Financial Services Superintendent Maria T. Vullo in a statement. “The Department of Financial Services appreciates the opportunity to have worked on this case with the office of District Attorney Flynn and our other law enforcement partners.”

Giza pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny, second-degree forgery, third-degree insurance fraud, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree scheme to defraud.

He faces mandatory state prison time with a maximum term of 15 years when he is sentenced by Judge Kenneth F. Case in February.

