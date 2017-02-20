Lancaster community forms Team Maleia

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- The William Street School in Lancaster is rallying around a 5th grader who was diagnosed with Leukemia right before Christmas.

Teachers and classmates formed Team Maleia to show their support for Maleia Lawrence. On Friday, they surprised her with a "Day of Kindness" in her honor. It was Maleia’s first time back at school since she was diagnosed.

Maleia is well enough for a week-long break from her chemotherapy treatments at the hospital.

Her friends have been busy selling orange ribbons and making a quilt for her. And although the 10-year-old spent most of the past two months at Women and Children's Hospital, she is acing her school work and amazing her teachers.

"She is truly the most positive little girl even through all of this. Every time that I see her, she has a huge smile on her face. She is giggling. We sit together and work together for an hour and a half and she works the entire time," says teacher Jennifer Moretta.

The faculty at the William Street School wanted to help Maleia and her family because they say no one should have to fight cancer alone. That sense of community gives strength to Maleia and her family.

Maleia was diagnosed after she got a bloody nose that wouldn't stop bleeding in December. Maleia was also diagnosed with Down Syndrome when she was born and had open heart surgery in January of 2007.

Despite the chemo making it difficult for Maleia to walk, she's determined to stay positive.

Maleia goes back to the hospital later this week. Her treatments and hospital stays should end in November.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Maleia to help with expenses.

The William Street School is donating money to both Maleia and Women and Children's Hospital.

