Lakeshore Flood Watch issued

Lake Ontario

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service is asking residents near Lake Ontario in Niagara and Orleans counties to be prepared for the effects of brisk northeast winds this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara and Orleans counties from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The main impacts of the forecast during this time period are flooding worsening in low-lying coastal areas along the immediate lakeshore and additional shoreline and beach erosion.

