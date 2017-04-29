Lakeshore Flood Watch for Northern WNY Counties

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for areas of Niagara and Orleans counties on Lake Ontario.

Flooding is expected along the south shore of Lake Ontario, especially in low-lying areas along the immediate lakeshore and in bays and inlets, the National Weather Service says. High lake levels and moderate to strong northwest winds causing high waves are expected to contribute to the flooding.

The Lakeshore Flood Watch advises residents to take steps to protect their properties from flooding and to remain alert for additional NWS statements and/or warnings.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV