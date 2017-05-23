WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara, Orleans Co.

WGRZ 9:06 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara and Orleans counties starting Thursday morning. 

The watch has been issued due to a combination of high lake levels and moderately strong northeast winds. The National Weather Service says these conditions could lead to increased flooding and shoreline erosion from late Wednesday night through late Thursday evening. 

Residents with property in low-lying areas and along Lake Ontario are asked to take action to protect property, and to stay alert for additional information from the weather service, including warnings. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories