Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara, Orleans Co.

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for Niagara and Orleans counties starting Thursday morning.

The watch has been issued due to a combination of high lake levels and moderately strong northeast winds. The National Weather Service says these conditions could lead to increased flooding and shoreline erosion from late Wednesday night through late Thursday evening.

Residents with property in low-lying areas and along Lake Ontario are asked to take action to protect property, and to stay alert for additional information from the weather service, including warnings.

