Updated Lake Effect Snow Warning

BUFFALO, NY - A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties from Thursday through Friday night where 6 to 10 inches of snow may fall.
Some of the higher spots on the Chautauqua Ridge could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow Thursday night through Friday night.
Also there are Winter Weather Advisories for Allegheny County and Orleans County where slightly less amounts are expected. New snow will replace any snow loss in the ski country area from melting earlier in the week.
Click here for a link to the full Lake Effect Snow Watch text.
A more widespread Special Weather Statement has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie Counties for moderate to heavy snow through mid-morning. Heavy snow is expected to last for about 45 minutes in any one location, producing about an inch of snow. This could cause roads to be snow covered and slippery, so drivers should allow a bit of extra time getting to work.
