Updated Lake Effect Snow Warning

BUFFALO, NY - A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties from Thursday through Friday night where 6 to 10 inches of snow may fall.

Some of the higher spots on the Chautauqua Ridge could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow Thursday night through Friday night.

Also there are Winter Weather Advisories for Allegheny County and Orleans County where slightly less amounts are expected. New snow will replace any snow loss in the ski country area from melting earlier in the week.

