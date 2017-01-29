WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Northern WNY

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for northern Niagara and Orleans Counties until 2 a.m. Monday

WGRZ 6:57 PM. EST January 29, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for northern Niagara and Orleans Counties until 2 a.m. Monday.

The area of the advisory is mainly north of Route 104 and is being caused by a snow band moving off of Lake Ontario. 

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible. Periods of heavy Lake Effect Snow could result in poor driving visibility and slippery, snow-covered roads. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories