Lake Effect Ice Cream Opening on Hertel

Lake Effect Opening Up Hertel Avenue Location

WGRZ 8:09 PM. EST February 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A new ice cream shop popular in another part of Western New York is coming to North Buffalo. 

Lake Effect Ice Cream, with a location on Canal Street in Lockport, announced Tuesday they are opening a second shop at 1900 Hertel Ave.

Lake Effect says it is aiming to be open by Memorial Day, May 29, after work is done to the building on Hertel that used to be the old Vasilis Express. 

The Hertel shop will be smaller than the one in Lockport, but it will have all the same ice cream flavors as well as ice cream cakes, cannoli, and cookie ice cream sandwiches. 

 

 

