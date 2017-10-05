Lafayette Ice Rink celebrates $1.5 million upgrade

Photo: Dave Harrington/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — North Buffalo's Lafayette Ice Rink is celebrating a much-needed facelift to its most important element — the ice.

The installment of the rink's new ice-making system is now complete. The upgrade carried a $1.5 million price tag.

“The ice-making system upgrade at the Lafayette Ice Rink will further improve the hockey experience for the growing demand of boys and girls who strap on their skates, and take to the ice," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

The rink is managed by North Buffalo Bison Hockey Association, which currently has 400 dedicated families.

