Lackawanna group upset with NFTA service

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. -- Some residents in Lackawanna who are upset with bus service in their community took their message to the streets again Sunday.

Members of the group, who were joined by some local politicians and various union members, contend that the NFTA is not providing adequate service in that city.

Residents claim the inadequate service affects people's lives and safety, and called on the transit authority to restore service on the two bus routes that cover Lackawanna.

"The main goal is to say that well there's not enough ridership," said Lackawanna resident John Ingram. "There's not enough ridership because they can't catch it. There's no bus for them to catch. You know we can't go to a Walmart. We can't go to a regular store. We can't go for basic needs. Our young folks can't get the jobs because they can't get to the jobs."

An NFTA spokesman says they have met with this group and are still evaluating their request for more bus service, but at this point it will not be added because of lower ridership patterns. The transit workers union just started a new round of contract talks with the authority. In recent years, the NFTA has had to hire more bus drivers due to overall shortages.

