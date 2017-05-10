Kostas Celebrates 40 years in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – If you’re familiar with Greek food in Western New York, you’ve probably been to Kostas on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

Wednesday, restaurant owners along with Mayor Byron Brown and other city officials gathered outside of the restaurant to celebrate 40 years of being in business.

Owners Kosta and Elia Pozantidis came to Buffalo from Greece in the 1970’s and have been serving Greek specialties since 1977.

"We try to do the best we can for the city, we've stayed in the city and the avenue's thriving. Thank you very much to all of our customers. They come every day, they patronize us, we are very grateful,” said restaurant co-owner Elia Pozantidis.

Kostas is located at 1561 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

