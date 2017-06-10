Komen WNY Race for the Cure held in Buffalo

Photo from the 2017 Komen Western New York Race for the Cure Saturday, June 10. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Over 3,000 people turned out for the 2017 Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure at Buffalo RiverWorks Saturday.

The event included a 5K run and a 1 Mile Fun Walk. The Race for the Cure is a time for the community to come together to celebrate survivors, and honor those who have passed away and who continue to work to find a cure to end breast cancer.

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime

The majority of the money raised will stay local for research and treatment.

It's projected that 13 million breast cancer deaths around the world will occur in the next 25 years.

In 1980, the 5-year relative survival rate for women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer (cancer confined to the breast) was about 74 percent. Today, that number is 99 percent, according to Komen.

2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event.

