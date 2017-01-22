Knox Exhibit at Buffalo Center for Arts & Tech

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- This week's Unique Places stop is at the corner of Main and Barker in Buffalo, at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.

The Storm Team 2's Kevin O'Connell takes us there to see an exhibit by Jean Knox which features photography as well as paintings.

Many of the pieces are focused on nature. Knox says her favorite is a photo of marigolds. She also stressed the importance of the Buffalo Center for Art and Technology, which aims to keep kids in school by offering high-quality arts instruction and studio space.

"This is a very nurturing, wonderful place," she said. "The people who work here are very dedicated, and very serious. And they follow up with their students -- and the students love it!"

The exhibit runs until Feb. 27. Watch the video above to learn more.

