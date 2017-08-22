Kinzua Dam reopens following threat

The Kinzua Dam. (Photo provided by the Army Corps of Engineers) (Photo: The Kinzua Dam)

Areas around the Kinzua Dam at the Allegheny Reservoir reopened Tuesday night after they were closed temporarily last week due to a threat.

The Army Corps of Engineers closed the recreation areas, which included the visitor's parking lot, restrooms, picnic area and visitors center, while authorities investigated. The Army Corps office in Pittsburgh had given the order to close several areas close to the dam after receiving information from law enforcement.

The dam in Warren, Pa. has not released details on the incident, but they say all is back to normal. They also ask that if any visitors notice any suspicious activity, they report it to the See Something, Say Something Corps Watch Hotline, 1-866-413-7970.

