King Condrell's reopens after remodel

WGRZ Photo

KENMORE, N.Y. -- A longtime chocolate shop and soda fountain favorite in Western New York reopened Sunday after a major remodel.

The owners of the old-fashioned candy counter King Condrell Candy & Ice Cream said the remodel aimed to not only restore some beloved features of the past, but to also incorporate more modern elements.

Patrons Sunday piled toppings on ice cream and enjoyed the many other goodies the store offers.

King Condrell's first opened on Delaware Ave in Kenmore in 1966.

