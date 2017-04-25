Kim Vaillancourt Awaits Cancer Test Results, Ask for Prayers

Kim Vaillancourt poses for a new photo with her husband, Phil, and 6 children as she fights a rare and aggressive brain cancer.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY- The next course of treatment for Kim Vaillancourt, the town of Tonawanda mother of 6 fighting a rare form of brain cancer, will depend on the results of CT and MRI scans this week.

The Vaillancourt family has shared their story exclusively with WGRZ's Melissa Holmes since Kim was diagnosed was Stage IV Glioblastoma in December 2015. That devastating diagnosis came just days after Kim and her husband Phil, who had two children of their own, adopted three young girls.

Kim was also pregnant at the time, and she put off cancer treatment to protect the life of her unborn baby. Wyatt Eli was born April 8, 2016, and Kim then started aggressive rounds of Chemotherapy and radiation, followed by Gamma Knife Radiation.

Doctors said a person with Kim's diagnosis lives on average 13 months. Kim had surpassed that, and she says, it's because of her faith, God, and prayers from loved ones and strangers.

Jenna Koch, long-time family friend and Vaillancourt Family spokesperson issued the following statement to Melissa Holmes and WGRZ, Channel 2 on April 25, 2017:

Kim Vaillancourt, Tonawanda mother of 6 was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma in December of 2015. The family is incredibly blessed to feel the love, support, and prayers from our entire community.

Tomorrow, Kim has a scheduled MRI. Her medical team will review the results of the MRI and the CT scan (from last week) to discuss further treatment options.

The Vaillancourt family is asking for continued prayers as they learn the results of the MRI and CT scans. We are all praying for a clean scan and ask that you join us. We know that God is with us and we trust him completely. We know that we are not alone in this journey with God and our family, friends, and community by our side.

Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

We are extremely thankful to Channel 2 News and Melissa Holmes for sharing our message with the community and asking for prayer requests.



Click here for a link to Vaillancourt family's Go Fund Me account.

A benefit account called "Vaillancourt Benefit" has also been established at all Northwest Savings Bank branches.

If you'd like to send a card, or thoughts or well-wishes, please send them to family friend and spokeswoman Jenna Koch at jennahrkoch@gmail.com or:

Vaillancourt Family

C/O Jenna Koch

431 Adam St.

Tonawanda, NY 14150

© 2017 WGRZ-TV