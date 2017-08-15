Nine-year-old Katelyn McCarthy trys out her new prosthetic hand that was make for her by students in a summer STEM program.

BUFFALO, NY — It was a summer project for several students that helped change the lives of three Western New York kids.

The Western New York STEM program, along with a $20,000 contribution from AT&T, exposed students to the growing potential of 3D printing. 30 area teenagers worked in teams to design and print prosthetic arms that they presented to three well-deserving kids on Tuesday morning.

Under the guidance of technology teachers Ed Hawkins and Leif Johnson, the students worked to create custom hands for each of the recipients.

Eighth grader Ian Hawkins really enjoyed assembling the printed hands.

"There was a lot of problem solving, and it's fun and difficult at the same time," Ian said.

Nine-year-old Katelyn McCarthy from Derby couldn't wait to get out and try riding a bike with her new hand.

