Kiddie Kab helping busy families transport children

BUFFALO, N.Y. - When Andrea Thompson was busy transporting her sons back and forth to school and after-school activities all over the area, she knew she wasn't alone and that parents could use a transportation service for children.

In 2015, Thompson closed her hair salon an opened Kiddie Kab. The transportation service for children 15 and under.

"We take kids wherever they need to go before school, after school, grandma's house, daycare, football practice, any after-school activities, tutoring," said the owner.



17-years ago, Thompson thought about starting a business called Kiddie Kab and when her youngest son went away to college, she followed through on her dream.

It's a service that helps busy families. "Parents are time poor," adding that they "might have to be at a couple different places at the same time."

Currently, Kiddie Kab has three vehicles. There are cameras and GPS units in the vehicles and the owner tracks where the Kiddie Kabs are at all times.

Safety is number one. "We screen our drivers, all of our drivers are screened. They also have a personality screen because you have to love children." The screening includes a background test, drug test and every driver is fingerprinted.

Parents have to register on-line and the owner will even meet with families face-to-face.

The company takes an extra step to assure parents of their child's safety, "as soon as the car arrives at the child's drop-off, the parent is emailed and they know that the child has

arrived safely."

The company services Buffalo and nearby suburbs, including Amherst and Clarence.

"We're just a children's transportation business, trying to make a difference in the lives of children and the lives of busy families," said Thompson.

