KeyBank Warns of Phishing Scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- KeyBank is warning customers about a phishing scam aimed at getting customers personal information.

Those responsible for the scam are sending out text message alerts claiming there is a security issue concerning their account. The text gives a web address to download and a local number to call, but don't do it, KeyBank says -- delete the text immediately.

Anyone who called the number and gave out their personal information is asked to call KeyBank's Fraud Hotline at 1-800-433-0124.

