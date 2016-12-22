KeyBank gives $1.2 million to Canalside Carousel efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The KeyBank Foundation is donating $1.2 million toward efforts to bring the vintage DeAngelis Carousel to Canalside in Buffalo.

The funding for the not-for-profit Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc., follows Governor Andrew Cuomo's call for a donation to match the $1.2 million in New York State funding he announced in October.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Inc. is overseeing efforts to renovate and relocate the historic carousel that was manfactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineeing in North Tonawanda.

“KeyBank is proud to invest in the future of Buffalo and work with Gov. Cuomo to bring this cultural

gem to our city. KeyBank’s commitment to Buffalo runs deep and includes transformational investments

in jobs, neighborhoods, education, and arts and culture, throughout the region. From our regional

headquarters in Larkinville to KeyBank Center, we are committed to supporting Buffalo’s renaissance,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank's Regional Executive in Upstate New York.

“This project will be a wonderful addition to our city’s Canalside neighborhood and is certain to help it thrive.”