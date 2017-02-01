Kevin O'Neill checks out Platters Chocolates

Sponge Candy being made at Platters Chocolates. WGRZ Photo

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Western New York is home to many foods you won't find easily anywhere else, including some sweets like Sponge Candy and Orange Chocolate.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill checked out the new home of Platters Chocolates Wednesday.

Platter's Chocolates, which was originally located on Oliver Street, held a grand opening ceremony in November at its new, expanded facility in the historic Wurlitzer Building on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda.

At the new facility, John DiGuiseppe, vice president for business development, shows Kevin O'Neill how sponge candy is made, which includes a "chocolate enrober," a cooling tunnel and a chocolate waterfall.

Watch the video above to learn more.

(© 2017 WGRZ)