Kenmore West's Crosby Field opens

KENMORE, NY — One day after Kenmore East celebrated the opening of its new Adams Field, named after Dick "Sparky" Adams, Saturday was Kenmore West's time to shine.

Blue Devils celebrated their first game on Crosby Field against Niagara Falls.

Some of the improvements included the installation of new artificial turf, upgrades to concessions, and seating areas.

Improvements to both fields were made possible through a $52 million capital project.

