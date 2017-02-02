Kenmore Police warn folks about spoofing

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

KENMORE, NY-- Kenmore Police say they recently learned their main telephone number has been spoofed and showing up on caller IDs.

The department posted the warning on their Facebook page regarding their main telephone number, 716-875-1234.

According to the FCC, '"Spoofing" occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.'

Officials want people to know that the Kenmore Police Department will not call you about unpaid debts. They send their communications via mail and on official letterhead.

They say if you get a call from someone identifying themselves as being from the Kenmore Police Department, you should hang up and contact them directly to confirm.

