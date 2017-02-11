Kelly Family holds Hunter's Day of Hope, Prayer

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Just three days away from Hunter Kelly's birthday, his enduring legacy was celebrated Saturday.

The Hunter's Day of Hope and Prayer took place at Ad-Pro Sports Training Center at the Bill's Complex in Orchard Park.

Kids and their parents could enjoy various activities based on the game which made Hunter's father Jim Kelly famous: football. Jim Kelly is a former Bills quarterback who is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the team.

The Hunter's Hope Foundation stresses the importance of screening newborns for diseases such as Krabbe's which Hunter and his family fought for years before Hunter passed away in 2005.

