Kearns questions Psychiatric Center safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York Assemblyman Michael Kearns is calling on the state to look into a report of an assault on a staffer at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, located at 400 Forest Avenue.

Kearns says he wants state officials to review the safety of workers at the psych center in the wake of the incident, which reportedly left a nurse unconscious following an attack by a patient.

He is also questioning whether patients have been wandering off from the facility.

Kearns and other lawmakers are also trying to block a state plan to move the West Seneca-based Children's Psychiatric Center into the Buffalo facility.

We were unable to reach supervisors of the psychiatric center for a response on Sunday.

