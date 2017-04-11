Kearns: numbers show psych center plan dangers

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Money to keep the Western New York psychiatric center was not part of New York's budget.

Tuesday, Assemblyman Michael Kearns put out new numbers that he says show the dangers of the plan to move it to the adult center on Forest Ave in Buffalo.

He says 76 patients have died at the adult center in the past three years, and the public needs more answers.

"We are not looking for personal information on the patients," Kearns said. "But what I am asking for is the cause of death, whether there were autopsies done, whether these deaths were reported to the local DA or the coroner. If a state agency is involved, they should be concerned with the safety, health and lives of their clients."

Kearns is calling for a federal investigation into the deaths.

