Kaely's Kindness holds mother-daughter luncheon

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It was a busy afternoon for a group of women who help teenage girls cope with cancer.

Sunday marked the fifth annual Mother-Daughter luncheon for Kaely's Kindness Foundation. It's one of the largest fundraisers for the organization, which provides activities such as spa days, birthday parties and Bills tickets for girls battling the disease.

There was a special tribute to Erin McAneney at the event Sunday, one of the members who passed away recently after her courageous battle with cancer. Channel 2's Claudine Ewing did a powerful interview with McAneney in February.

