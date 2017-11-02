K-9 Shield visits OP schools for Red Ribbon Week

(Photo: Deluca, David)

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Students at a few Orchard Park schools had the opportunity to welcome Shield, Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner's K-9, back on the streets.

Shield made a guest appearance at St. John Vianney and Nativity Schools, as well as South Davis Elementary School Thursday for Red Ribbon Week.

The Orchard Park Police Department's Community Policing Office partnered with multiple local and federal agencies to teach students the history of Red Ribbon Week. Students participated in a D.A.R.E presentation, watched a helicopter land and saw equipment demonstrations from the marine, tactical, canine and investigative divisions of area law enforcement.

Officer Lehner, who was K-9 Officer Shield's handler, died last month during a training exercise in the Niagara River. Buffalo Police say Shield will be assigned a new handler in the future.

