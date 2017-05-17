K-9 officers go through advanced training

WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Police officers from all over Western New York were in Cheektowaga Wednesday afternoon getting training in obedience and sniffing out drugs and bombs.

You guessed it -- these are K-9 officers taking part in advanced training classes at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Church on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga.

K-9 teams got to share ideas and test out new situations at this event. Classes included obedience and control, conditioned threat assessment, alert on an intruder or threat, and vehicle and property protection.

"We bring the FBI in here to this training, and they bring in different explosives that the dogs aren't able to have access to on a regular basis," said Chief George Gast with the NFTA Transit Police. "But they bring those explosives out, so in order to keep up with, as you mentioned, the technology, it's important to be able to get together like this."

This is the fourth year the NFTA has held this training.

