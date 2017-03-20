Jury finds Town of Tonawanda man guilty

John M. Avent, 49, is accused of killing Roberta A. Rybinski. (Photo: Town of Tonawanda Police)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A jury has found a Town of Tonawanda man guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

John Avent , 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder after the jury deliberated for about two hours, following a trail that lasted nearly a week.

Avent was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Roberta Rybinski, in their Newell Avenue apartment. The incident happened sometime between March 3 and March 8, 2016.

Avent faces 25 years to life behind bars when he hears his sentence on April 21 from Judge Kenneth Case.

