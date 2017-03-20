WGRZ
Close

Jury finds Town of Tonawanda man guilty

WGRZ 3:10 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A jury has found a Town of Tonawanda man guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

John Avent , 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder after the jury deliberated for about two hours, following a trail that lasted nearly a week. 

Avent was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Roberta Rybinski, in their Newell Avenue apartment. The incident happened sometime between March 3 and March 8, 2016. 

Avent faces 25 years to life behind bars when he hears his sentence on April 21 from Judge Kenneth Case. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories