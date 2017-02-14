Jury finds Lockport principal not guilty

Gavel. Thinkstock Photo

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A jury has found a Lockport school principal not guilty of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A North Tonawanda jury delivered the verdict for James Snyder Tuesday. Snyder is on leave from his post as principal of North Park Junior High in Lockport.

The charges stem from an incident involving Snyder and a 12-year-old girl last summer.

The 12-year-old took the stand last week to review her statements that Snyder had brushed her hair at a birthday party for his daughter while she sat on his lap. She also said he had kissed her shoulders.

The defense attorney had cited conflicting elements in her testimony and Snyder's mother had testified that he was not intoxicated despite an earlier police officer's report.

There is no word yet on when or if Snyder will be returning to his position as North Park Junior High principal.

