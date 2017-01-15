Gillibrand says no on Defense Chief

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand explains why she voted against a waiver that would allow Mattis to run the Pentagon while she was in Buffalo Friday. WGRZ Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As the Trump administration's cabinet choices are vetted on Capitol Hill, New York's Junior Senator is defending her position against the selection of retired General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was in Buffalo on Friday, voted against a waiver that would allow Mattis to run the Pentagon despite a traditional rule that there should be a seven year waiting period between military retirement and leadership of the Defense Department.

Mattis retired as a Marine Corps four star general in 2013.

Gillibrand, a Democrat, feels his appointment might compromise civilian oversight of the nation's military forces.

"When we created the Secretary of Defense and the Department of Defense we enshrined it in law and said not only does the President need to be civilian but the Secretary of Defense needs to be a civilian," Gillibrand says. "And we do this for many reasons. We do it because if it wasn't that way, you would politicize the upper ranks of the military and they'd be jockeying to be promoted to be Secretary of Defense."

Gillibrand acknowledges Republican statements that Mattis had a great military record as a general, but says her stance is based on long standing principal.

Mattis is expected to be approved with his nomination also tied to a defense spending bill.

