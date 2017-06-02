June kicks off with busy weekend of events

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It will be a busy weekend around Buffalo with summer festival season now arriving.

Some highlights of events going on in the Buffalo area this weekend include Greek Fest, which began Friday at Delaware and West Utica. It runs until midnight Friday, then from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It features plenty of Greek Cuisine, Greek music, folk dancing, church tours, gift shops, church tours and cultural exhibits, according to the festival's website.

The Great British Weekend is also going on at Parker's in Buffalo. It started at 11 a.m. Friday and will resume at 4 p.m. on Saturday in honor of National Fish and Chip Shop Day. On Saturday, Parker's will be serving tea and scones, and launching a new Victorian style Barbeque, according to a Facebook Event. Parker's Proper Fish and Chips is located at 1216 S. Park Ave in Buffalo.

In addition, there's the NHL Centennial Fan Arena featuring the Stanley Cup outside KeyBank Center. It began Friday and on Saturday, it kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m., according to the NHL's website. The Stanley Cup Appearance is slated to be on display from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event will also feature a 53-foot "museum truck," a pop-up ball hockey rink for young hockey players, and an on-site donation for gently used hockey equipment that will be up-cycled back into the community.

Finally, the Pride Parade will be stepping-off at Elmwood and Forest on Sunday at noon, followed by a festival at Canalside.

