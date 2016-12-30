Judges Restore Lawsuit over Squirrel Hunt

HOLLEY, NY - Those who’ve opposed an annual squirrel hunt sponsored by an Orleans County Fire Department, have new hope in their efforts to stop the event.

An appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by those opponents, which had earlier been dismissed.

“We had hoped we had heard the last of it, but unfortunately we have not,” said Holley Fire Department President Fran Gaylord.

The annual event (once called a squirrel “slam” but now referred to as a “hunt” in deference to negativity associated with its former name) draws hundreds of participants, and raises thousands of dollars to buy equipment which the small town (pop. 1,811) fire department would otherwise be unable to afford.

But it has also brought out protestors opposed to hunting, many of whom, according to Gaylord, had a lot of misconceptions over the way it was conducted.

“We had one lady come to us and wanted us to take us to the field where ‘all the squirrels were released’,” Gaylord told WGRZ-TV. “She thought we had a big field and we let 1,000 squirrels go and everybody shot them!”

In truth hunters, licensed and operating within the legal regulations set forth by the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation, only brought the squirrels they’d bagged on their own land in to be weighed and get prizes, before turning them in to be processed as food.

Still, in the spring of 2015, opponents filed suit to have the event stopped, claiming among other things that such an event should be subject to a state environmental impact review.

Orleans County Judge James Punch quickly dismissed the case, saying there was nothing illegal about the activity, and that it required no more of an environmental review than might a fishing derby (for which there is no requirement).

However, in a decision released last week and which arrived in the mail at the fire hall today, The NYS Supreme Court Appellate Division –while taking no position on the case itself- ruled that Judge Punch failed to adequately consider it before summarily dismissing it.

Their ruling basically means the case will be sent back to Punch for further review.

Gaylord hopes it won’t be a lengthy and therefore costly process, because that could spell an end to the event even if he thought the Fire Department would prevail.

“It could end it,” he said, noting that if the department has to spend more in legal fees defending the event, than it takes in through operating it, then it would not make financial sense to continue.

“It just might not be worth it if we have to pay a lot for lawyers…we’ll have to look at the numbers and see,” he said.

In a statement, Richard Brummel of Long Island, who appeared before Judge Punch in 2015 representing teh plaintiffs, told the the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that he hoped that attorneys will seek a temporary restraining order when they re-file the case, in hopes of stopping the event before it is next scheduled to take place in September.