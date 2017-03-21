Dylann Roof's Friend Gets Over 2 Years in Prison for Lying to FBI

Joey Meek (Photo: CBS)

Charleston, SC (WLTX, AP) - The man who didn't tell law enforcement that he knew part of the Charleston massacre plot before the crime was committed has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.

A federal judge handed down the ruling against Joey Meek Tuesday in a federal courthouse down in Charleston. Meek was charged with lying to the FBI about what he knew.

"I'm really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken," said Meek, who began to cry at sentencing.

Meek was a friend of Dylann Roof, the man convicted and sentenced to death for killing nine people at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June of 2015. Previous Coverage: Dylann Roof sentenced to Death for Charleston Church Massacre

When he plead guilty last year, Meek admitted that Roof had told him he'd been planning the attack for months, and intended to commit suicide after the killings were complete. Meek also said Roof had told him he had a gun a fanny pack to carry extra ammunition.

While he did not tell him which church he was targeting, Meek said Roof did share that he'd decided on an AME church in Charleston, and that he'd already been inside the sanctuary to check it out.

The goal of the massacre, Meek says Roof told him, was to provoke a race war. Roof admitted in a lengthy taped interview, a manifesto, and other written documents a deep hatred of African-Americans,

After the killings took place, Meek said he suspected Roof may be the suspect. He told other friends about what he knew, but Meek instructed them not to go to the authorities.

Meek said in TV comments in the days after the killings that Roof stayed with him before the June 17 massacre. In an interview with the Associated Press, he said that before the shooting, Roof drunkenly complained that blacks were "taking over the world."

Meek finally came forward when he learned one of those friends made an anonymous tip to authorities. But in his first interview with the FBI, Meek said he knew nothing, but changed his story a few days later.

Last month, Meek wrote apology letters to the families of the Mother Emanuel victims. "It is my hope that God eases your pain," he wrote in one of them. " I ask for your forgiveness, but I don't expect it."

Earlier this month, the judge rejected prosecutors' request to impose a harsher penalty than federal guidelines mandated.

