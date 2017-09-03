Joey Chestnut defends wing-eating title

Nate Krug/WGRZ photo

BUFFALO, NY — Joey Chestnut is the wing champ once again.

Chestnut, the No. 1 eater in the world, defended his national wing-eating title by eating 220 wings in 12 minutes at the National Buffalo Wing Festival at Coca-Cola Field.

Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place.

The 16th annual wing fest featured more than 100 different flavors for patrons to check out.

This year's event also featured live music, a chicken wing 5K, a handful of "sauce offs" and the first ever Buffalo Ninja challenge obstacle course, which is hosted by Buffalo's own American Ninja Warrior Patrick Hall.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV