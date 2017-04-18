Job opportunities in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY -- Looking for a job? There are several events taking place in Buffalo to help you find one.

On Monday, April 24, from 5pm-7pm, you can learn how you can take part in the Northland Corridor Redevelopment project. The event will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 701 E. Delavan Avenue.

Tuesday, April 25: (4pm-8pm) The City of Buffalo, Buffalo Bisons and Buffalo Employment & Training Center will be holding a diversity job fair. You can learn more about jobs at Canalside, Outer Harbor, Broderick Park, Rich Products and the Buffalo Bisons. This job fair will be held at Buffalo Employment and Training Center, 77 Goodell Street. For more information: www.workforcebuffalo.org

Wednesday, April 26: (11am-2pm) The NYS Department of Labor and Concerned Clergy of WNY will host a career expo. You can meet with representatives from more than 60 businesses. The expo will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 701 E. Delavan Avenue. For more information: www.labor.ny.gov

Thursday, April 27: (10am-12pm) The Buffalo Employment and Training Center will be holding a career fair. Seventy employers from general labor, hospitality, government, health care, finance, life science and manufacturing will be on hand. BETC is located at 77 Goodell Street in downtown Buffalo. For more information: www.workforcebuffalo.org

Friday, April 28: Deadline for Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Summer Youth Employment & Internship applications! For more information: www.city-buffalo.com.

