Job fairs this week in WNY

BUFFALO, NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Those looking for a job have the opportunity to attend a few job fairs coming up in Western New York.

First, there is the Western New York diversity job fair Wednesday afternoon at the Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is free to attend and there will be more than 50 companies there, so bring plenty of resumes. The convention center is located at 153 Franklin St. in Buffalo.

Then on Friday and Saturday, Delaware North is holding a job fair at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute for people who want to work food and retail jobs for the tourism season at Niagara Falls State Park. Open positions include cashiers, cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, and supervisors.

There are 175 jobs available, so bring your resumes to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute at 28 Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. The job fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

