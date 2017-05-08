Jim Kelly inspires WNY family

Melissa Buffin with Jim Kelly (Photo: Provided by Melissa Buffin)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Western New York nurse got the opportunity to give thanks to a person who inspired her father through his battle with cancer.

Melissa Buffin is an oncology nurse from Orleans County. This past week, she attended the Oncology Nurse Society's annual event in Denver, Colorado, where she was able to see former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly speak about "Your Cancer Game Plan".

Kelly shared his experience battling cancer with the group.

Buffin then shared her story with Kelly about her father's fight with cancer. She said her father battled cancer around the same time Kelly did. He was diagnosed with stage 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma in 2013. She talked about how her father followed Kelly's cancer fight and was inspired by the 'Kelly Tough' mantra.

Buffin told the crowd that her father relapsed just recently, and has only a few months left, but thanked Kelly for all he did for her father and family.

You can watch her message here:

