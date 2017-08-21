Jim Kelly announces father's death

Jim Kelly. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Monday, Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly made a sad announcement via social media: his father has passed away.

"Words cannot describe how much I loved my father and how deeply broken-hearted our entire family is right now," Kelly said via a post on Instagram. "I am the man I am today because of the man my father was every day of his life. He was an awesome example and taught me and my five brothers how to live life and represent the Kelly Family."

Information has not been provided on how Kelly's father died.

Jim Kelly, a cancer survivor, was a Buffalo Bills quarterback from 1986 to 1996. He is also well-known for starting the Hunter's Hope foundation, a non-profit that helps fund research and supports families caring for a child with Krabb Disease and related Leukodystrophies.

