Jewish Federation 37th Super Sunday Phonathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds of volunteers came together Sunday to help put on the 37th annual Buffalo Jewish Federation Super Sunday event.

Many volunteers made phone calls to raise money for Jewish Federation services, while others prepared food or gave out prizes, said Leslie Shuman Kramer, General Campaign Chair of the Buffalo Jewish Federation Phonathon.

Money raised goes to a variety of programs that provide everything from mental health services to a refugee services.

Super Sunday also aims to educate Jewish children and get them more engaged with their community.

"In the gym of the J.C.C, as these adults are making the phone calls, we've got about 25 youth learning about the process of allocating funds, of philanthropy," Kramer said. "It's a very important part of who we are, philanthropy,"

