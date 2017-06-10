Photo of a jet ski crash at Smoke on the Water Restaurant. Photo provided by City of Tonawanda Police (Photo: Photo provided by City of Tonawanda Police)

TONAWANDA, N.Y -- City of Tonawanda Police say three people were hurt today, one with a serious injury, after a jet ski crash near Smoke on the Water restaurant on Young Street.

The accident happened around noon, according to Fred Foels, City of Tonawanda Police Public Information Officer.

Craig Witt, 35, of Amherst was at the dock near the restaurant, when another jet ski with a Tuan Trang, 40, and a Le Qui, 30, both of Williamsville, approached the pier.

Trang was getting a rope to tie off, and he told Qui to "pull up." Qui hit the throttle "wide open" by accident. Their jet ski then struck the docked jet ski. Witt was on the dock just above his jet ski.

The jet ski with Trang and Qui aboard ended up crashing into Witt's jet ski and underneath the dock. Trang suffered a severe head injury, while the other two involved suffered cuts and abrasions. All were taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.

Foels said no charges have been filed.

