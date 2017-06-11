Jennifer Lawrence's plane makes emergency landing in Buffalo

Jennifer Lawrence. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images) (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez, 2015 Getty Images)

Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly on a private plane that took an emergency landing at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday, according to E! News.

Helen Tederous, NFTA Director of Public Affairs, could not confirm that Lawrence was onboard the plane, however Tederous did say that a Beech Craft Jet 400 was diverted to the Buffalo International Airport at 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after possible left engine failure.

The plane landed safely with four people onboard, two of whom were crew members.

After the emergency stop, the plane was taxied to Prior Aviation. The aircraft was heading to the Teterboro, New Jersey Airport from Louisville, Kentucky, according to the NFTA.

