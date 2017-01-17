Tourist testifies against alleged attacker

Koyuki Nakahara/WGRZ Photo

LOCKPORT, NY - The criminal trial of a Niagara Falls man accused of sexually abusing a Japanese tourist more than a year ago continued Tuesday, with the alleged victim taking the stand against her accuser.

It was somewhat tense. The alleged victim, Koyuki Nakahara, looked the defendant Robert Macleod right in the eye, before taking the witness stand.

Macleod of Niagara Falls is accused of robbery, sexual abuse and assault -- charges that stem from an alleged incident on Christmas night in 2015. His accuser – a woman from Japan who was visiting Niagara Falls as part of a trip with other tourists.

She testified she went alone for a walk to go across the Rainbow Bridge – wanting to see the falls from the Canadian side. She told the jury a man approached her just outside Niagara Falls State Park, who then assisted her with directions.

The accuser identifies that man as Macleod, and says he lured her away from the bridge to the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video to the jury, they say shows her being attacked and punched to the ground.

“I began to scream,” Nakahara said, "I tried to protect my head and protect my purse.”

After she says he walked away, she testified:

“He came back to me and he said ‘shut up you give me what I want and I let you go.’” She testified Macleod dragged her to a dark place, ordered her to kneel on the ground.

“He was behind me,” she testified, “he kneeled down dragged her (my) toe to between his legs.”

“Then he began to up my skirt with his hands, he touched my hip and said, 'nice.' And asked 'are you wearing underwear?'"

"The issue is whether the jury finds her believable or not and that’s their province that’s what they have to do," said Joseph Terranova, a defense attorney for Macleod.

Macleod’s accuser testified that his focus eventually turned to money and that he walked away with her purse, cash, and passport.

There is no video of the alleged assault. Macleod was arrested a year ago and has been out on bail. The prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon and the defense will present its case Wednesday – calling one witness to the stand -- the defendant, Robert Macleod.

