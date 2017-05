US singer Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016 at the Meydan racecourse in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai. Janet Jackson returned to the stage after a four-month hiatus for mysterious health reasons, bringing her energetic dance show to Dubai. / AFP / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KARIM SAHIB)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Another star is making a stop in the Queen City, KeyBank Center announced Monday night.

Janet Jackson will be at KeyBank Center Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. for her State of the World Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and are available from LiveNation.com, Tickets.com, or at 1-888-223-6000. They range in price from about $35.95 - $125.95.

