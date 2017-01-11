Jamestown schools superintendent to leave

Tim O. Mains. WGRZ File Photo

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- The Jamestown Board of Education announced Wednesday the district's superintendent Tim O. Mains will be leaving.

Mains will become the superintendent for the Pine Bush Central School District in Orange County Feb. 26, according to a news release.

He took over as Jamestown's superintendent in August 2013 and helped lead the district toward many improvements, including increasing the graduation rate from 69 percent to 77 percent in 2016 and creating the district's first Strategic Plan, the district says. He also oversaw the renovation of four of the school's nine buildings.

“We have been very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Tim since 2013," says the school board president Paul Abbott. "Our district has accomplished a good number of goals we set out to achieve during his tenure. Tim is a tireless professional, and I appreciate everything he has put into our district and our community during his time here."

He also says the board will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent.

Questions about Mains' departure will be addressed at the board's regular meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Jefferson Middle School auditorium.

“I think it is important to note that when you look over the very long list of our accomplishments over the past three and half years, that they belong, not to me, but to the many, many staff, students, parents, and community members who have continued to work tirelessly together to make Jamestown into a District of distinction," Mains said. "Even more than our accomplishments, I am proud of that collaborative spirit that has made them all possible.”

(© 2017 WGRZ)